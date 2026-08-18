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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

;
apartments
11
houses
11
22 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Exclusive Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View Near Split – Modern New-Build Just 300 Metres…
$2,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale Near Split – Stunning Sea View & Modern DesignThis exquisite moder…
$1,89M
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Villa in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Area 300 m²
A villa for sale with an incredible sea view and huge investment potential, located in a qui…
$743,373
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Croatia – Panoramic Sea View Property Near SplitThis exceptional lu…
Price on request
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5 bedroom house in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 303 m²
Location: Podstrana Built: 2023 Sea: 1 km Airport: 30 km Split center: 10 km …
$2,18M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
This modern luxury villa for sale represents the epitome of Mediterranean living, perfectly …
$1,92M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Just outside Split, in a peaceful Mediterranean setting surrounded by nature, stands this ex…
$1,94M
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Apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B2-1. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$189,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$305,175
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1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$180,331
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2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$291,181
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House in Grljevac, Croatia
House
Grljevac, Croatia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Podstrana, Split area, Exclusive 180 degrees seaview private 4BDR oasis with pool and amenit…
$1,88M
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3 room house in Zminjaca, Croatia
3 room house
Zminjaca, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 303 m²
Podstrana, detached house with a total area of 303m2 on a plot of 551m2. On the ground floo…
$484,458
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3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$359,825
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2 room house in Sveti Martin, Croatia
2 room house
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
House with swimming pool and spectacular sea view, Donja Podstrana Discover your own corner …
$608,935
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2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$271,253
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House 15 rooms in Sveti Martin, Croatia
House 15 rooms
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 861 m²
Podstrana, detached cascading house with a floor area of ​​approximately 130m2 on 5 floors, …
$2,88M
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2 room apartment in Sveti Martin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Podstrana, new construction, two-bedroom apartment with an area of approximately 60 m² + ter…
$322,972
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3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$365,361
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1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$174,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$313,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$327,919
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