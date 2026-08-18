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Apartments for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

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11 properties total found
Apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B2-1. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$189,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$305,175
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1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$180,331
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$291,181
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3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$359,825
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2 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment A1-ground floor In one of the quieter locations …
$271,253
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 room apartment in Sveti Martin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sveti Martin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Podstrana, new construction, two-bedroom apartment with an area of approximately 60 m² + ter…
$322,972
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3 room apartment in Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Strozanac Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Modern new building in Podstrana, apartment B4-2. floor In one of the quieter locations in P…
$365,361
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1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$174,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$313,563
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2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$327,919
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