Houses for sale in Opcina Orebic, Croatia

4
House To archive
11 properties total found
4 room house with Ownership document in Stankovic, Croatia
4 room house with Ownership document
Stankovic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
House 125 m2 and plot 1,137 m2 with open sea view, Stanković, Orebić The house has a net usa…
€170,000
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
€1,95M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orebic, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
€1,40M
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 6
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
€1,99M
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješac peni…
€2,20M
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Viganj, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
€2,78M
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
€1,50M
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Stankovic, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Stankovic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional Dalmatian house, 172 m2, Orebić The house of approximately 172 m2 is located in …
€1
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Orebic, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
House with a large garden of 297 m2, Orebic, Peljesac peninsula Arranged and renovated house…
€460,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Podgorje, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Podgorje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Welcome to Orebic, a stunning place in the very south of Croatia! Located at Pelješac in sou…
€1,95M
9 room house in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 11
Area 312 m²
OREBIĆ-HOUSE WITH 11 ROOMS FOR RENT living area 312m2 on 3 floors, with open sea view, 110m …
€460,000
