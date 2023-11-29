Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Orebic
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Orebic, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješac peni…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Viganj, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
€2,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Podgorje, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Podgorje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Welcome to Orebic, a stunning place in the very south of Croatia! Located at Pelješac in sou…
€1,95M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Orebic, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir