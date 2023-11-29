UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Orebic
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Orebic, Croatia
12 properties total found
4 room house with Ownership document
Stankovic, Croatia
4
125 m²
1
House 125 m2 and plot 1,137 m2 with open sea view, Stanković, Orebić The house has a net usa…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with furniture, with sea view, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
15
4
4
For sale is an old estate located near the sea in the center of Orebich. The estate consists…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orebic, Croatia
5
4
2
For sale a beautiful house of 200 m2, located in an attractive location on the Peljesac peni…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
9 room house with sea view, with basement, with parking
Orebic, Croatia
15
10
6
For sale is an old stone palace located just 30 meters from the sea and a beautiful pebble b…
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
7
4
2
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješac peni…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 14 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Viganj, Croatia
14
9
3
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
€2,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Orebic, Croatia
7
4
3
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Stankovic, Croatia
5
1
172 m²
2
Traditional Dalmatian house, 172 m2, Orebić The house of approximately 172 m2 is located in …
€1
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Orebic, Croatia
4
280 m²
2
House with a large garden of 297 m2, Orebic, Peljesac peninsula Arranged and renovated house…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Ownership document
Orebic, Croatia
4
78 m²
4
Four bedroom apartment, 125 m from the beach, 78 m2, Orebic The apartment with an excellent …
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Podgorje, Croatia
4
4
480 m²
Welcome to Orebic, a stunning place in the very south of Croatia! Located at Pelješac in sou…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
11
312 m²
OREBIĆ-HOUSE WITH 11 ROOMS FOR RENT living area 312m2 on 3 floors, with open sea view, 110m …
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
