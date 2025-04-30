Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Omisalj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

villas
68
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Among the wide selection of properties offered by the agency Stan Grad Immobilien, a very lu…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Njivice, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Njivice, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
From the excellent selection of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien in the well-devel…
$513,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
STAN GRAD
Languages
English, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Omisalj, Croatia

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go