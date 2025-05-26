Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

8 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$404,577
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor with a roof terrace, panoramic vie…
$248,534
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S7, located 250 meters from the se…
$560,244
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$584,051
