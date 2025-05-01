Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
2 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment Murter – center, 68.59m2 In the center of Murter, in a small residential building …
$215,895
3 room apartment in Murter, Croatia
3 room apartment
Murter, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
I26870 Jurja Dalmatinca
$409,647
