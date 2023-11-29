Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Opcina Medulin

Commercial real estate in Opcina Medulin, Croatia

2 properties total found
Investment 3 bedrooms in Banjole, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms
Banjole, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Vinkuran, Croatia
Hotel 13 bathrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Vinkuran, Croatia
Bathrooms count 13
Area 900 m²
ID CODE: 16189
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir