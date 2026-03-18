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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Lovran, we are mediating in the long-term rental of a modern, brand new apartment for long-t…
$2,528
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Lovran, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Lovran, we are mediating in the long-term rental of a modern, brand new apartment for long-t…
$1,954
per month
Leave a request
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