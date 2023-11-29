Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Liznjan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Liznjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€465,000
Villa 4 room villa in Valtura, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
Are you in search of a stunning-looking property in Pula and its surroundings? If you are a …
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 513 m²
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
In Istria, Croatia, Ližnjan is a settlement and municipality. The biodiversity is relatively…
€1,71M
Villa 5 room villa in Valtura, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Valtura, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Istria, Ližnjan Luxurious and design-equipped detached villa with a gross area of 400 m2 (n…
€1,95M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sisan, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 440 m²
2 beautiful stone villas with sea view in the centre of Medulin, near Pula. Each Villa can a…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sisan, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sisan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
High quality villa for sale, only 50 m from the beach. The villa consists of: - basement: ro…
€1,60M
