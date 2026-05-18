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Houses with garage for sale in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Kostrena – Modern Semi-Detached Villa with a Pool and Sea View! A beautiful newly built sem…
$1,01M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Kostrena – Modern Semi-Detached Villa with a Pool and Sea View! A beautiful newly built sem…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Located in an exceptionally peaceful and private setting in Kostrena, just 900 meters from t…
$1,38M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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