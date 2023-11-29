Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Jelsa

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

3 properties total found
3 room house in Gromin Dolac, Croatia
3 room house
Gromin Dolac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Hvar, Zavala on the first floor of a family house there is: - two bedroom apartment of 68.5…
€315,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Humac, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Humac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY! We are selling a comfortable duplex apartment, located in a s…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
2 room house with Bedrooms in Vrboska, Croatia
2 room house with Bedrooms
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Vrboska, Hvar, small house of 70m2 with a large terrace of approximately 17m2 on a plot of 4…
€270,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir