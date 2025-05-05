Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Opcina Dobrinj, Croatia

3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
At the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in Kvarner, an exceptional Mediterranean stone villa is f…
$1,65M
2 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
From the extensive real estate offer of Stan Grad Immobilien, which prides itself on a wide …
$283,135
3 bedroom house in Silo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Silo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Among the real estate offerings of Stan Grad Immobilien in the advanced Kvarner region, a ro…
$1,45M
