Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Darda

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Darda, Croatia

1 property total found
5 room apartment in Darda, Croatia
5 room apartment
Darda, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/3
I27185 Ul. hrvatske mladeži 52
€270,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Darda, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir