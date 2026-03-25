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Houses for sale in Mali Losinj, Croatia

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Mali Losinj, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the heart of Mali Lošinj, this charming Mediterranean house is perfect for family…
$370,041
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2 bedroom house in Mali Losinj, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A semi-detached family house for sale, located in a quiet part of Mali Lošinj, just a 10-min…
$304,536
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4 bedroom house in Mali Losinj, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Mali Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 4
A residential-commercial house is for sale in the center of Mali Lošinj with a total area of…
$656,190
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