Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Kraljevica
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kraljevica, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Kraljevica, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Location: Kraljevica Built: 2013 Renovated: 2022 City center: 1.5 km Sea: 150 km Airpor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go