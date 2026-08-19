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Residential properties for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

;
Grad Karlovac
10
Karlovac
6
Grad Ozalj
10
Opcina Rakovica
4
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42 properties total found
3 room house in Pozun, Croatia
3 room house
Pozun, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
I27373 Slave Raškaj 10
$174,374
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5 room house in Luksici Ozaljski, Croatia
5 room house
Luksici Ozaljski, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
House 321 m2 on a plot of 5,244 m2, Ozalj In the idyllic town of Ozalj, located in the Karlo…
$398,575
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4 room house in Sabljak Selo, Croatia
4 room house
Sabljak Selo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14762Ogulin, Lake SabljaciA beautiful villa with a swimming pool is loc…
$634,409
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3 room house in Opcina Kamanje, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Kamanje, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
I27969 Police Pirišće
$201,498
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House in Badovinci, Croatia
House
Badovinci, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
I28642 Radatovići
$56,459
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7 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
I28274 Baščinska cesta
$939,967
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TekceTekce
4 room house in Jasenak, Croatia
4 room house
Jasenak, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly renovated house 260 NKP, Jasenak, Ogulin, without necessary investments In the settlem…
$253,538
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3 room house in Opcina Vojnic, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Vojnic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I28121 Krivaja Vojnićka
$137,286
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2 room house in Opcina Barilovic, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Barilovic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
I26695 Barilović
$221,432
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2 room house in Vrhovac, Croatia
2 room house
Vrhovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
I27413 Vrhovac 34
$45,391
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House in Opcina Zakanje, Croatia
House
Opcina Zakanje, Croatia
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
I28932 Mišinci
$2,38M
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3 room house in Ladvenjak, Croatia
3 room house
Ladvenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I28269 Ladvenjak
$264,598
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4 room house in Opcina Lasinja, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Lasinja, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
House 225 m2, Lasinja, Karlovac County In Desno Sredičko, which belongs to the municipality …
$127,323
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4 room house in Rastoke, Croatia
4 room house
Rastoke, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I28392 Prilaz centrali
$149,456
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7 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
I28340 Kaštel
$364,241
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Apartment in Duga Resa, Croatia
Apartment
Duga Resa, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
I27926 Ulica bana Josipa Jelačića
$51,372
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6 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
I28059 Donje Mekušje
$98,481
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4 room house in Mali Erjavec, Croatia
4 room house
Mali Erjavec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
I27982 Slapno
$98,534
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House in Brodani, Croatia
House
Brodani, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
I28122 Rečica
$163,858
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House in Polje Ozaljsko, Croatia
House
Polje Ozaljsko, Croatia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
I28217 Polje Ozaljsko
$56,462
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2 room house in Utinja, Croatia
2 room house
Utinja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
I28503 Utinja
$53,141
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2 room house in Badovinci, Croatia
2 room house
Badovinci, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
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3 room house in Grandic Breg, Croatia
3 room house
Grandic Breg, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
I26175 Grandić Breg
$331,035
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3 room apartment in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/3
I26610 Ljudevita Jonkea
$202,598
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2 room apartment in Duga Resa, Croatia
2 room apartment
Duga Resa, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
I27917 Tušmer
$59,777
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8 room house in Lipovac, Croatia
8 room house
Lipovac, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Small hotel near Plitvice, 7 rooms + apartment 60 m2 This wonderful hotel is a peaceful oas…
$1,50M
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9 room house in Grad Ogulin, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ogulin, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality built house on a large estate, 7,963 m2, Ogulin A unique house with a net usable are…
$365,361
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4 room house in Opcina Plaski, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Plaski, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Ogulin, Plaški Beautiful house built in 1999, and completely renovated in 2015, measuring 1…
$322,972
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6 room house in Opcina Zakanje, Croatia
6 room house
Opcina Zakanje, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
I27085 Donji Bukovac Žakanjski
$295,987
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9 room house in Grad Karlovac, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
I24839 Draškovićeva
$212,312
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Property types in Karlovac County

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