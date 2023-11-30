Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Karlovac County

Residential properties for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

Grad Karlovac
6
Karlovac
6
12 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Karlovac, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
I26662 Ivana Meštrovića
€124,999
Leave a request
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Jasenak, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Jasenak, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
House 260 NKP, Jasenak, Ogulin In the settlement of Jasenak, which is part of the city of Og…
€240,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage in Bosanci, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage
Bosanci, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive villa in nature, 230 m2 by the Kupa River with a pool and a large yard, 1,219 m2 T…
€110,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
I26445 Šetalište Franje Tuđmana
€219,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking in Karlovac, Croatia
1 room apartment with parking
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
€18,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
FAMILY PARK SERVICE
Languages: Русский
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
I26112 Vladka Mačeka
€88,997
Leave a request
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
I26082 Vladka Mačeka
€88,996
Leave a request
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Desno Sredicko, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Desno Sredicko, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
House 225 m2, Lasinja, Karlovac County In Desno Sredičko, which belongs to the municipality …
€115,000
Leave a request
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Karlovac, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
I24839 Draškovićeva
€190,001
Leave a request
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Ogulin, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Ogulin, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality built house on a large estate, 7,963 m2, Ogulin A unique house with a net usable are…
€330,000
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Janja Gora, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Janja Gora, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
 Ogulin, Plaški Beautiful house built in 1999, and completely renovated in 2015, measuring …
€280,000
Leave a request
8 room house with Bedrooms in Lapat, Croatia
8 room house with Bedrooms
Lapat, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 262 m²
Plaski, Janja Gora The house was built in 1968, completely renovated in 2013, with a total…
€620,000
Leave a request

Property types in Karlovac County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Karlovac County, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir