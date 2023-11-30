Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Karlovac County, Croatia

5 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus in Karlovac, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document, with bus
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
I26662 Ivana Meštrovića
€124,999
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with Ownership document, with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
I26445 Šetalište Franje Tuđmana
€219,000
1 room apartment with parking in Karlovac, Croatia
1 room apartment with parking
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/6
€18,890
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
I26112 Vladka Mačeka
€88,997
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train in Karlovac, Croatia
2 room apartment with bus, with  Train
Karlovac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
I26082 Vladka Mačeka
€88,996
