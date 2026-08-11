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Residential properties for sale in Grad Ogulin, Croatia

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houses
3
3 properties total found
9 room house in Grad Ogulin, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Ogulin, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality built house on a large estate, 7,963 m2, Ogulin A unique house with a net usable are…
$365,361
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4 room house in Jasenak, Croatia
4 room house
Jasenak, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
Newly renovated house 260 NKP, Jasenak, Ogulin, without necessary investments In the settlem…
$253,538
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4 room house in Sabljak Selo, Croatia
4 room house
Sabljak Selo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14762Ogulin, Lake SabljaciA beautiful villa with a swimming pool is loc…
$634,409
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