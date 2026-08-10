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Residential properties for sale in Grad Vrlika, Croatia

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1 property total found
7 room house in Grad Vrlika, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Vrlika, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 600 m²
Vrlika, we are selling an apartment house divided into five units with a total area of 600m2…
$634,409
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