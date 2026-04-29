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Villas for sale in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
In an exceptional location in the picturesque town of Starigrad, just 400 meters from the se…
$2,78M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
In an exceptional location in the picturesque town of Starigrad, just 400 meters from the se…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Stari Grad, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
In an exceptional location in the picturesque town of Starigrad, just 400 meters from the se…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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