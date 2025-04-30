Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 400 m²
porec - Kringa Luxury Steinhausvilla with pool and 300m2 living space. Croatia   in th…
$1,10M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
