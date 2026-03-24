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Monthly rent of houses in Grad Opatija, Croatia

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2 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Pobri, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2344
$5,171
per month
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4 bedroom house in Veprinac, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Veprinac, a charming house with a special layout with a heated pool and a beautiful panorami…
$4,022
per month
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