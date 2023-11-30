UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Land
Grad Omis
Lands for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia
8 properties total found
Plot of land
Mimice, Croatia
411 m²
Omiška riviera, Mimice - building plot area of 411 m2 with a project for construction of a v…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
4 301 m²
Omiš, Mala Luka, building plot of 4.301 m2 on the way out from city of Omiš. According to t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
5 687 m²
Omiš, Stanići, district of Tice, building plot of 5.687m2, above the highway. The plot offe…
€966,790
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
32 000 m²
Čeline projectIt is located 5 km from the town of Omiš next to the old village of Čelina, 50…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Borak, Croatia
Attractive building plot for sale, situated on top location in the first row to the sea at O…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land
celina, Croatia
1 214 m²
Omiš, Stanići, 1st row to the sea, EXCLUSIVE! Building land with an area of 1214 m2, extend…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Borak, Croatia
1 500 m²
OMIŠ, NEMIRA land of 1500 m2 along the road, regular shape (rectangle), in the construction …
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tugare, Croatia
2 720 m²
TUGARE, land of 2720 m2 of which 300 m2 in the construction part and 2420 m2 for agricultura…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
