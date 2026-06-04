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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Mali Losinj, Croatia

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2 bedroom apartment in Veli Losinj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Veli Losinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
Veli Lošinj, a unique apartment is available in a historic building made from authentic Istr…
$297,178
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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