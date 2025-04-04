Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Krizevci
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Grad Krizevci, Croatia

2 properties total found
House in Prikraj, Croatia
House
Prikraj, Croatia
Area 125 m²
Križevci, detached house, with a large garden and a water source, opportunity! A detached ho…
$177,145
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Prikraj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Prikraj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
I28782 Svetokriška
$276,678
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes