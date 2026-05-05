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Houses with garage for sale in Grad Kraljevica, Croatia

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6 bedroom house in Kraljevica, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Kraljevica, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
A house for sale in Kraljevica, located in a charming coastal town, currently in the constru…
$536,674
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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