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Houses for sale in Grad Komiza, Croatia

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2 properties total found
5 room house in Grad Komiza, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
I26960 Vinka Foretića
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House 10 rooms in Grad Komiza, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 950 m²
Vis, Komiža In an beautiful bay on agricultural land with a total area of 55,000 m2, there …
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