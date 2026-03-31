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Offices for Sale in Grad Kastav, Croatia

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Office 113 m² in Grad Kastav, Croatia
Office 113 m²
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 2904
$358,549
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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