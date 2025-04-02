Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Ivanic Grad
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia

2 properties total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SOLAR POWER PLANT, CROATIA in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SOLAR POWER PLANT, CROATIA
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Land for sale with a 70 MW solar power plant project ready for development.  *The service…
$11,60M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 755 m² in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Commercial property 1 755 m²
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 1 755 m²
SALE, STORAGE, IVANIĆ CITY The property includes a plot of land with an area of ​​6,804 m², …
$830,366
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes