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Villas for sale in Dugo Selo, Croatia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dugo Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a peaceful green area just a 15-minute drive from Zagreb, this modern luxury home…
$577,912
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