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Houses for sale in Grad Delnice, Croatia

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3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Delnice, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Delnice, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
ID CODE: 140-23
$1,13M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom house in Delnice, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Delnice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
ID CODE: 113-1584
$313,091
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 room house in Donje Tihovo, Croatia
4 room house
Donje Tihovo, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive mountain villa with pool and unobstructed view (Delnice) In a hilly landscape and …
$1,33M
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Properties features in Grad Delnice, Croatia

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