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Apartments for sale in Grad Cres, Croatia

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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a two-bedroom a…
$476,916
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a fully furnished and equipped apartment located in the very heart of the town c…
$201,109
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a one-bedroom a…
$373,488
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OneOne
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a one-bedroom a…
$361,996
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a two-bedroom a…
$494,153
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a two-bedroom a…
$465,424
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Nils OttNils Ott
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Cres, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
In the very heart of the town of Cres, just 50 meters from the sea, there is a two-bedroom a…
$471,170
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