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Houses with garage for sale in Grad Cabar, Croatia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Gerovski Kraj, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Gerovski Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In the very heart of Gorski Kotar, there is a beautiful and functional house with a total li…
$214,899
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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