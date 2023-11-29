Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in City of Velika Gorica, Croatia

4 properties total found
Investment in Velika Gorica, Croatia
Investment
Velika Gorica, Croatia
I26487 Ivana Gorana Kovačića
€288,000
Restaurant 10 rooms in Jagodno, Croatia
Restaurant 10 rooms
Jagodno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 823 m²
Velika Gorica, Jagodno Commercial premises with an area of 823 m2 on a plot of 3000 m2, bui…
€840,000
Investment with electricity in Gudci, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Gudci, Croatia
I23427 Kostanjevec
€200,000
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities in Jagodno, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with Adapted for people with disabilities
Jagodno, Croatia
Area 826 m²
I22922 Jagodno
€840,000
