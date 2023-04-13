Show property on map Show properties list
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Theshop has 58sqm retail space on the groun…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop has 90 sqm retail space. It has a …
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
150 m2 total Shop space is available for rent in Aglantzia.The ground floor consists of 98m2…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop in Agios Demetrios, close to all amenities and services such as shops, res…
Commercial 1 roomin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale business of 331 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 86,781
Sale of property with views of the Mediterranean Sea in Cyprus The Ozyalcin 191-192 ( IP-80…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A building/shop is available for sale in a great area of Faneromeni.The property is located …
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial Office is now available for rent in a Agios Dometios.The property is located cl…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors of off…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of an open plan retail a…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Andreas, Nicosia.The shop has …
Commercialin Agios Vasilios, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Agios Vasilios, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,100,000
Commercial building on a landmark location in Strovolo.The property consists of six floors w…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A mixed use building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a ground floor showroom of 516sqm wi…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A spacious shop on the ground floor of the building in Engomi, Nicosia.It comprises of a gro…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
Located in one of the most important and prestigious Avenues in Nicosia. Currently under com…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A 7-story building situated in the city center.The building comprises of seven floors o…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 2,000,000
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 3,500,000
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial center in within the walls Nicosia.It comprises of:A common area of c. 450sqmSh…
Shopin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia.Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of …
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 880,000
Building for sale on a great location in Nicosia.The building consists of four floors and up…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
€ 1,175,000
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor i…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near c…
Officein Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building in Agios Dometios, Nicosia.It comprises of: -A shop of 115sqm with a 5…
Commercialin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Commercial
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…

About Northern Cyprus

Officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it is a sovereign state that is only recognized by Turkey. Mainly dominated by service-based industries it has a growing economy that has seen tremendous growth over the last few decades. It follows a semi-presidential, democratic rule with the official language of the inhabitants being Turkish.

Tourism in Northern Cyprus

Being known as the go-to beach destination, Northern Cyprus sees a large number of tourists looking for a holiday vacation. The most popular destination is Kyrenia that hosts a wide range of tourist attractions including castles, museums, ruins, nightlife, entertainment options, casinos, among others. Tourism has played a major role in shaping the economy and growth. Apart from this, the country is well-known for its cultural and historical diversity.

Why buy property here?

With warm weather, low cost of living, and beach atmosphere, Northern Cyprus is one of the most ideal destinations if you are looking to settle down. There are many property deals that you can find across the country ranging from apartments, beachside villas, houses, and much more. There are a lot of options in expensive places like Nicosia which is also the capital city of the country. There are also less expensive options when it comes to property deals in Northern Cyprus.

Being a growing economy, the real estate market is quite affordable and diverse. This makes the country an ideal choice among property investors. As there are not a lot of laws and restrictions when it comes to buying property, the entire process is quite short and simple. This can help you be the proud owner of your new home in a very short period of time. Compared to other European countries, properties in Northern Cyprus is also more cost-effective and affordable. The country is building on its reputation as the perfect place to retire.

