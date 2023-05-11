Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Latvia

commercial property
97
hotels
3
offices
12
apartment buildings
7
shops
16
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 142 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 1,550,000
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 429 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 2,400,000
Restaurant 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€ 252,000
Restaurant in Bauska, Latvia
Restaurant
Bauska, Latvia
Area 7 600 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 2,500,000
Restaurant in Valmiera, Latvia
Restaurant
Valmiera, Latvia
Area 1 918 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 650,000
Restaurant in Liepaja, Latvia
Restaurant
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 3 540 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 2,400,000

Regions with properties for sale

Vidzeme
Riga
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir