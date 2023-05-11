Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Latvia

Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 477 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 2,500,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 104 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 950,000
Office in Pinki, Latvia
Office
Pinki, Latvia
Area 1 358 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 950,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 714 m²
€ 5,600,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 308 m²
€ 17,000,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 1,200,000
Office in Grinvalti, Latvia
Office
Grinvalti, Latvia
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 159,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 581 m²
€ 1,750,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 45 m²
€ 67,950
Office in Daugavpils, Latvia
Office
Daugavpils, Latvia
Area 1 115 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 650,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 99,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 019 m²
€ 2,200,000

