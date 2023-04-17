Italy
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
Price on request
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Commercial
Rispescia, Italy
Price on request
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 1,480,000
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
682 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
782 m²
€ 3,980,000
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
Commercial
Giannella, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
LD-0489. Роскошная вилла на море в ТосканеНа кристально чистом море Арджентарио, известном м…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 000 m²
€ 7,500,000
LD-0251. Элитная вилла в Италии, ТосканаВ одном из незнакомых и нетронутых массовым туризмом…
Commercial
Scarlino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 9,500,000
SG-100715. Агро-туристический Комлекс с видом на мореБлагодаря своему уникальному местополо…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
240 m²
€ 6,500,000
IT-111017-1. Cовременная винодельческая компания в центре МареммыВ центре Мареммы и всего в …
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 7,500,000
LD-0193. РОСКОШНЫЙ ДОМ В ТОСКАНЕ НА ПРОДАЖУПродажа роскошной виллы в Тоскане. Умело отрестав…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
5 Number of rooms
970 m²
€ 3,500,000
KK-1461. Винодельня с апартаментами и частным озеромРасположенный в провинции Гроссето, в То…
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
1 800 m²
Price on request
This farm in Tuscany is located in the Maremma hills, in the province of Groseto, near the B…
Properties features in Grosseto, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
