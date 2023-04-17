Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Grosseto, Italy

13 properties total found
Commercialin Roccastrada, Italy
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
Price on request
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Commercialin Rispescia, Italy
Commercial
Rispescia, Italy
Price on request
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 1,480,000
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
682 m²
€ 1,350,000
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
Commercialin Seggiano, Italy
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 782 m²
€ 3,980,000
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
Commercialin Giannella, Italy
Commercial
Giannella, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
LD-0489. Роскошная вилла на море в ТосканеНа кристально чистом море Арджентарио, известном м…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 000 m²
€ 7,500,000
LD-0251. Элитная вилла в Италии, ТосканаВ одном из незнакомых и нетронутых массовым туризмом…
Commercialin Scarlino, Italy
Commercial
Scarlino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 9,500,000
SG-100715. Агро-туристический Комлекс с видом на мореБлагодаря своему уникальному местополо…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
240 m²
€ 6,500,000
IT-111017-1. Cовременная винодельческая компания в центре МареммыВ центре Мареммы и всего в …
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 7,500,000
LD-0193. РОСКОШНЫЙ ДОМ В ТОСКАНЕ НА ПРОДАЖУПродажа роскошной виллы в Тоскане. Умело отрестав…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
Commercial 4 bedroomsin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 970 m²
€ 3,500,000
KK-1461. Винодельня с апартаментами и частным озеромРасположенный в провинции Гроссето, в То…
Commercialin Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
1 800 m²
Price on request
This farm in Tuscany is located in the Maremma hills, in the province of Groseto, near the B…

