  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bulgaria

16 properties total found
Hotelin Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Burgas, Bulgaria
400 m² 4 Floor
€ 265,000
Family hotel located in the very center of Sarafovo Square – one of the most beautiful resid…
Hotelin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 155 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,250,000
The hotel is fully furnished and equipped with appliances. The hotel has a capacity of 100 b…
Hotelin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
750 m² 4 Floor
€ 640,000
The hotel is located in the center of Ravda, just 300 meters from the South Beach and there …
Hotelin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 380 m² 5 Floor
€ 840,000
We are pleased to present you with a proposal for a successful business – a family hotel wit…
Hotelin Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 260 m²
€ 2,600,000
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
Hotel 11 roomsin Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 949,999
Agency Square presents to your attention a furnished, operating with regular customers hot…
Hotel 20 roomsin Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms 20 600 m²
€ 8,000,000
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, i…
Hotel 17 roomsin Devin, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms
Devin, Bulgaria
17 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 400,000
Kvadrat Agency sells a hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Devin. It is a good opport…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ravda, Bulgaria
13 Number of rooms 13 bath 1 130 m²
€ 420,000
a small family-run hotel, conveniently located a 10-minute drive away from the beach of Ra…
Hotel 20 roomsin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
20 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq…
Hotel 17 roomsin Kiten, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms
Kiten, Bulgaria
17 Number of rooms 1 098 m²
€ 720,000
If you want when you open your eyes to see the sea and the sun winks at you, come to us. J…
Hotel 19 roomsin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 19 rooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
19 Number of rooms 1 152 m²
€ 690,000
Hotelin Bansko, Bulgaria
Hotel
Bansko, Bulgaria
1 048 m²
€ 325,000
1.Restaurant - 185 м2. 2. Reception 3. Relax / SPA center - 144 м2 - /consists of Sauna, S…
Hotelin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 336 m²
€ 2,000,000
TOP LOCATION !!! TOP PRICE !!! 100 m FROM THE BEACH !!! KVADRAT presents to your attention…
Hotelin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
Hotelin Lozenets, Bulgaria
Hotel
Lozenets, Bulgaria
1 600 m²
€ 1,000,000

