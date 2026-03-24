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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Sen Sok
33
Khan Daun Penh
30
Khan Boeng Keng Kang
22
Khan Chamkar Mon
20
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 39
🚨 WARNING: Start selling a new skyscraper in BKK1! FROM PRICE ESHE MINUS 20%❗️Homes fly away…
$97,760
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Property types in Phnom Penh

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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