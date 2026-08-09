Studios for Sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Studios in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

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Khan Boeng Keng Kang
3
Khan Daun Penh
4
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15 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
1 room studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 29/60
Studio apartment "turnkey" with an area of ​​31 sq.m. on the 29th floor of a residential com…
$98,890
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 19
Located right next to Aeon Mall 1, this stunning studio condo at The Penthouse Residence off…
$99,990
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 20
Crown Towers Condo is a 30-storey high-rise residential condominium located in Sangkat Phnom…
$58,500
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
UC88 Wyndham Garden - BKK1 | Phnom Penh | Cambodia. Apartments at UC88 Wyndham Garden: fr…
$128,700
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio for Rent at Le Condé BKK1 Fully furnished studio unit available on the 23rd floor …
$79,999
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Studio apartment in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 29 m²
Floor 20/43
A residential complex in the heart of Phnom Penh, in the Beung Keng Kang area.A property wit…
$153,740
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Own a stylish studio residence in G.A.T.O Tower, a landmark 67-story luxury development in t…
$98,115
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 15
Located right next to Aeon Mall 1, this stunning studio condo at The Penthouse Residence off…
$89,990
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Studio apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
Floor 32
R&F City MIRO is a completed luxury residential project in Mean Chei, south of central Phnom…
$50,000
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Area 38 m²
🔰 APARTMENT IN PHNOM PENH: COMPLETED 2023 COMPLEX WITH RIVER VIEW & UP TO 7% ROI Descript…
Price on request
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Studio apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 32 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$75,000
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 43
43-story multifunctional building, built by a reliable developer! The complex is located in…
$80,000
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/32
mysterious and cool Cambodia! Cambodzaras of the Eastern Australia. The Bolshoi Construct…
$71,613
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
CEO Center is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$217,970
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$430,282
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Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garden
with Swimming pool
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