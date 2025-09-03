Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Phnom Penh
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Boeng Keng Kang
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Design Your Dream Penthouse at La Vista One, Phnom Penh Have you ever imagined creating your…
$757,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$932,049
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go