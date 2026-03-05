Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial properties in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

7 properties total found
Commercial property 173 m² in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property 173 m²
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Area 173 m²
Floor 11
អាគារសម្រាប់លក់ និងជួល/ Building For Sale/Rent តម្លៃលក់ / Selling Price: $2, 5M តម្លៃជួល / R…
$2,50M
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 25
Floor 5
🏢 Landmark Building for Sale on Prime Street 271 - Exceptional Investment! Acquire a substan…
$1,20M
Commercial property 60 m² in Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Commercial property 60 m²
Sangkat Kouk Khleang, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 60 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្ម ត្រូវការលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: លើផ្លូវចូល វត្តសំរោងអណ្តែត 💲តម្លៃលក់: 2xx, 000$ …
$265,000
Commercial property in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Teuk Thla, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Invest in this prime commercial shophouse in bustling Saensokh, Kouk Khleang, Phnom Penh. Bo…
$460,000
Commercial property in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Floor 4
Invest in the heart of Phnom Penh’s most rapidly developing commercial district with this pr…
$500,000
Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
Versatile 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom commercial shophouse in bustling Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei.…
$225,000
Commercial property 432 m² in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Commercial property 432 m²
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 432 m²
📣📣ឃ្លាំងសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតនៅក្រាំងធ្នង់ (ជិតបុរីអ័រគីដេពោធិ៍ចិនតុង) 💲តម្លៃ 300, 000$ …
$300,000
