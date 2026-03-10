Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chroy Changvar
  4. Commercial

Commercial properties in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$3,95M
Commercial property in Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
Own a prime Chroy Changvar shophouse for just $220,000 and enjoy the perfect blend of space,…
$220,000
Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$2,80M
