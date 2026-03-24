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Commercial properties in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Khan Sen Sok
7
Khan Chamkar Mon
7
Khan Daun Penh
3
Khan Mean Chey
3
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40 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Kandal Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 60
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 62
Floor 14
Prime Riverside Investment Opportunity Riverside Commercial Goldmine! Rare, High-Visibility …
$3,80M
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Commercial property 189 m² in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Commercial property 189 m²
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 3
This well-located shophouse in the sought-after Borey Peng Huoth Beoung Snor offers an excel…
$290,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Floor 5
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this hotel available for head lease in t…
$5,50M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmei, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 2
Versatile 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom commercial shophouse in bustling Saensokh, Phnom Penh Thmei.…
$225,000
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Commercial property in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Floor 4
Invest in the heart of Phnom Penh’s most rapidly developing commercial district with this pr…
$500,000
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Commercial property 173 m² in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Commercial property 173 m²
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Area 173 m²
Floor 11
អាគារសម្រាប់លក់ និងជួល/ Building For Sale/Rent តម្លៃលក់ / Selling Price: $2, 5M តម្លៃជួល / R…
$2,50M
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Commercial property in Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Commercial property
Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
This expansive 1,122sqm property is a rare find in the industrial heart of Khan Kamboul . St…
$1,02M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Prateah Lang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Prateah Lang, Cambodia
Secure a high-performance industrial asset in the heart of the Phnom Penh Special Economic Z…
$150,000
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Commercial property 201 m² in Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Commercial property 201 m²
Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 201 m²
Floor 3
This 3-floor shophouse in Chip Mong Pochentong offers a flexible layout suitable for both re…
$800
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Commercial property 575 m² in Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Commercial property 575 m²
Sangkat Kakab 2, Cambodia
Area 575 m²
📣📣 ឃ្លាំងសម្រាប់លក់ និងជួល 📍 ទីតាំង: ក្បែរបុរី ជីបម៉ុង ពោធិ៍ចិនតុង 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 450, 000$ (ចរ…
$450,000
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Commercial property 170 m² in Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property 170 m²
Sangkat Phsar Thmey Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Area 170 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្ម២ល្វែង (ជាន់ក្រោម) 📍ទីតាំង: ក្បែរផ្សារធំថ្មី ប្រហែល៥០០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 480, 000$ (ចរ…
$480,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$2,80M
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Commercial property 59 m² in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property 59 m²
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 59 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 230, 000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហ…
$230,000
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Commercial property 68 m² in Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Commercial property 68 m²
Sangkat Dangkao, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 68 m²
📣📣ផ្ទះអាជីវកម្មសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតក្នុង បុរីជីបម៉ុង ៥០ម 💲តម្លៃ: 230, 000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហ…
$230,000
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Commercial property 197 m² in Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Commercial property 197 m²
Sangkat Roluoh, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 197 m²
Floor 3
This 3‑storey shophouse sits inside the organized Borey ML Green Land township, offering a p…
$155,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Kor, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Kor, Cambodia
This shophouse is located in a busy urban area, just a short walk from the local market. Wit…
$255,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 3
Excellent Shophouse for Sale at Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic business and living oppor…
$680,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Reang, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This massive 15m x 16m corner-lot shophouse is a "blue-chip" asset in Phnom Penh’s most stab…
$1,14M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Phsar Daeum Thkov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
🏠 Prime Shophouse Investment on Sought-After Street 99! 🏠 A fantastic opportunity to own a v…
$560,000
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Commercial property in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
This prime industrial property in Khan Chbar Ampov offers a spacious land area, making it an…
$450,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2
Premium Shophouse in BKK1 for Sale Investment Gold! Prime Shophouse with Wide 9m Frontage in…
$2,20M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Floor 13
This well-located building for rent is situated in the prime OCIC area, offering excellent a…
$3,95M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Prek Liep, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
Own a prime Chroy Changvar shophouse for just $220,000 and enjoy the perfect blend of space,…
$220,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Floor 3
🏥 Prime Shophouse for Sale on Street 271 Near Russia Hospital - High Traffic Zone! Invest in…
$950,000
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Commercial property in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Floor 1
Presenting an excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious warehouse in Khan Chbar Ampov. Wit…
$420,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Floor 17
"Prime commercial building for sale at TTP, offering excellent visibility and accessibility.…
$2,30M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Svay Pak, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 5
Strategically situated in the rapidly developing Ta Khan Russey Keo district along the prest…
$640,000
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Commercial property 432 m² in Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Commercial property 432 m²
Sangkat Krang Thnong, Cambodia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 432 m²
📣📣ឃ្លាំងសម្រាប់លក់ 📍ទីតាំង: ស្ថិតនៅក្រាំងធ្នង់ (ជិតបុរីអ័រគីដេពោធិ៍ចិនតុង) 💲តម្លៃ 300, 000$ …
$300,000
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Commercial property in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
Rooms 43
Bedrooms 43
Bathrooms count 43
Floor 13
The Opportunity: High-Yield Real Estate in Phnom Penh’s Most Desired District Seize a rare i…
$6,00M
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Commercial property in Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Tuol Tumpung Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 53
Floor 10
🏢 Prime Commercial Building on High-Demand Street 155! 🏢 An outstanding opportunity to acqui…
$2,00M
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