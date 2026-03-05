Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Mean Chey
  4. Commercial

Commercial properties in Khan Mean Chey, Cambodia

3 properties total found
Commercial property in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 1, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Floor 3
🏥 Prime Shophouse for Sale on Street 271 Near Russia Hospital - High Traffic Zone! Invest in…
$950,000
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 3, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Stueng Mean Chey 3, Cambodia
Located in the thriving district of Khan Mean Chey, this property offers an exceptional oppo…
$4,47M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Commercial property
Sangkat Chak Angrae Leu, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 3
Excellent Shophouse for Sale at Chip Mong 271 Discover a fantastic business and living oppor…
$680,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go