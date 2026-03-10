Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
The brand new hotel located just minutes away from Downtown Siem Reap, Only 3 minutes drivin…
$3,00M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 23
Floor 2
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a boutique hotel in the thriving Sla Kr…
$620,000
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 16
This 5-bedroom villa with a private pool and a 10-room hotel are both located on a large plo…
$1,50M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Floor 3
This well-maintained hotel is located in the popular Wat Bo area, Wat Bo Village, Sala Kamra…
$1,20M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Shophouse for sale! Land 4m x 22.5m with hard title, building size of 240m2 over 3 floors! L…
$550,000
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Shophouses for sale near Siem Reap’s Night Market are a great investment for businesses like…
$390,000
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 13
For sale in Sala Kamraeuk, Siem Reap, is a charming boutique property featuring 10 well-appo…
$330,000
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 22
Floor 3
Hotel building for sale near the Riverside in Siem Reap City, Sla Kram Commune. This propert…
$1,30M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 22
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 25
​A 22-bedroom boutique hotel is available for sale in Siem Reap City, offering a unique inve…
$2,90M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 3
A unique investment opportunity with this impressive 4-bedroom shophouse located in the live…
$150,000
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 15
This 13-bedroom hotel for sale in the Svay Dangkum area of Siem Reap City is a fantastic inv…
$580,000
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
This amazing 9-bedroom boutique for sale in Sla Kram Commune, Krong Siem Reap! It includes t…
$850,000
Commercial property in Svay Thom, Cambodia
Commercial property
Svay Thom, Cambodia
Rooms 86
Bedrooms 86
Bathrooms count 90
This is an 86-room hotel situated in a prime location just north of Svay Thom Market in Kron…
$4,80M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 17
This 14-bungalow hotel is now for sale and offers a great business opportunity in Siem Reap.…
$1,50M
Commercial property in Siem Reap, Cambodia
Commercial property
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 17
Floor 4
This charming boutique hotel for sale is located in Kouk Chork Commune , very close to Krous…
$380,000
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A rare opportunity is available with this 4-bedroom shophouse for sale in Siem Reap, offerin…
$250,000
Commercial property in Krous, Cambodia
Commercial property
Krous, Cambodia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Floor 3
Considering this apartment building as a rental investment: for long-term rentals, you can e…
$320,000
