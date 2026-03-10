Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Commercial

Commercial properties in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

3 properties total found
Commercial property in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Floor 1
Presenting an excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious warehouse in Khan Chbar Ampov. Wit…
$420,000
Leave a request
Commercial property in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
This prime industrial property in Khan Chbar Ampov offers a spacious land area, making it an…
$450,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 189 m² in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Commercial property 189 m²
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 3
This well-located shophouse in the sought-after Borey Peng Huoth Beoung Snor offers an excel…
$290,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go